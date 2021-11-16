Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Light has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

