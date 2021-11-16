Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $3.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

LMNL remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Tuesday. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.07.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.