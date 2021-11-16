Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €289.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($340.48).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ETR:LIN traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €292.65 ($344.29). 367,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a twelve month low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a twelve month high of €291.55 ($343.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €268.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €256.42.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

