Litecoin Plus 1-Day Volume Hits $36.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $123,111.24 and $36.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,251.41 or 0.97762079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.00551894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.