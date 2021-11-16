Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $324.54 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.04 and a twelve month high of $332.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average of $269.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,191 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,973. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

