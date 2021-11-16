LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,524,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000.

LMAOU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

