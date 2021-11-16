Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF opened at $78.50 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.