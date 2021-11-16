LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of LOGC opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

