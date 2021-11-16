Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE LOMA opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

