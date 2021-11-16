LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

LMP traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 274.40 ($3.59). 981,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 274.80 ($3.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

