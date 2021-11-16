Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 121,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,032,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

