LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AZEK by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 2.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -522.81 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.