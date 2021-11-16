LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Co-Diagnostics worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 533.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 54.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

