LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $12,043,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $71,180,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 307.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 149,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $1,881,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

