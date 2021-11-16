LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 381,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.02.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

