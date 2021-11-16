LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Plexus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Plexus by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,535 shares of company stock valued at $969,549. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

