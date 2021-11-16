LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.