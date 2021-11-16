Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.50. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $295.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

