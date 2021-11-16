Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 6,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

FTMNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

