Machine Xchange Coin Market Capitalization Hits $30.66 Million (MXC)

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00224275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010507 BTC.

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

