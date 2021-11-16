MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,906. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $842,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.