Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

