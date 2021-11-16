Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

MGA opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. Magna International has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Magna International by 41.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after acquiring an additional 262,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

