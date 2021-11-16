Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Maiden were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.