Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in October

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

MKTAY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,596. Makita has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

