Man Group plc Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Masonite International worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $88.18 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

