Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 83,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $86.21 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

