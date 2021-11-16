Man Group plc Purchases 6,368 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Man Group plc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

CINF stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

