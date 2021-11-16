Man Group plc Sells 18,640 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.79.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

