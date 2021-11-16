Man Group plc Sells 279,204 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,204 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 301.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

VRM opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

