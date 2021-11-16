Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

