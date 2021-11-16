Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.45. Marcus shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 1,812 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $649.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

