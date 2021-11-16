MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MariMed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MRMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,647. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on MariMed in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

