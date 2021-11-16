Mariner LLC Buys 126 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

