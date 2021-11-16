Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $33,951,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -333.28%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

