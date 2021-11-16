Mariner LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 96,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

