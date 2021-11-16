Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CEO Sells $113,695.20 in Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MKFG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.