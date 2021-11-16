Marqeta, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marqeta from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $24.47 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

