Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBII. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,663. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

