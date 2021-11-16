Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 285,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 181,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

