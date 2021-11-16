Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 267,188 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 41.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.