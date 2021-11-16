Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 267,188 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.