Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 822,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

