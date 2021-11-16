Marshall Wace LLP Buys 638,946 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 229.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.46% of Frontline worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontline by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

FRO stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.