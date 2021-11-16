Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 928,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.34% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.