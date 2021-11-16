Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1,568.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 347.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

