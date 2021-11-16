Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $8.66 Million Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 891,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 8.90% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

