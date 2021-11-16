Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,752 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $80,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BB opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

