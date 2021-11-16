Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1,464.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 252.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.