Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.60% of Thryv worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,509 shares of company stock worth $43,428,326. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

