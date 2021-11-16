Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in ASML by 28.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $3,316,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 290.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $856.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $811.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $750.13. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $351.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

